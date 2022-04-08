B. Riley Raises Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Price Target to $6.00

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Audacy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AUD. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Audacy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Audacy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

NYSEARCA AUD opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. Audacy has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $394.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89.

Audacy ( NYSEARCA:AUD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Audacy had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Audacy will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scott Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Audacy during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Audacy by 100.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Audacy by 420.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 19,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

