Baader Bank Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €53.00 Price Target

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €53.00 ($58.24) target price by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.59% from the company’s previous close.

1COV has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on Covestro in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($58.24) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a €71.00 ($78.02) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($47.25) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($61.54) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €63.86 ($70.17).

1COV opened at €43.59 ($47.90) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of €48.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of €52.84. Covestro has a 12 month low of €39.50 ($43.41) and a 12 month high of €60.24 ($66.20).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

