Baader Bank Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €40.00 Price Target

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPEGet Rating) has been assigned a €40.00 ($43.96) price target by Baader Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s previous close.

FPE has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($50.55) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.95) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($52.42) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fuchs Petrolub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €45.34 ($49.82).

Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €24.80 ($27.25) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is €29.98. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($41.10) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($49.23).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.