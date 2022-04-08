Baader Bank Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €40.00 Price Target

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €40.00 ($43.96) price target by Baader Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s previous close.

FPE has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($50.55) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.95) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($52.42) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fuchs Petrolub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €45.34 ($49.82).

Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €24.80 ($27.25) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €27.36 and its 200 day moving average price is €29.98. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($41.10) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($49.23).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

