Baader Bank Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €125.00 Price Target

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been given a €125.00 ($137.36) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SY1. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($127.47) target price on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €138.00 ($151.65) target price on Symrise in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($139.56) target price on Symrise in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €117.00 ($128.57) target price on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €113.00 ($124.18) target price on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symrise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €119.97 ($131.83).

FRA SY1 opened at €114.50 ($125.82) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €104.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €115.63. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($80.75).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

