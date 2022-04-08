Baader Bank Reiterates €327.00 Price Target for Linde (ETR:LIN)

Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) has been given a €327.00 ($359.34) target price by analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($354.95) price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a €345.00 ($379.12) price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €300.00 ($329.67) target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €312.29 ($343.17).

Shares of LIN stock opened at €288.55 ($317.09) on Friday. Linde has a 12 month low of €235.25 ($258.52) and a 12 month high of €309.35 ($339.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €271.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €278.50.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

