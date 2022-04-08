Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK) Insider Cathy Pitt Purchases 5,362 Shares

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK – Get Rating) insider Cathy Pitt purchased 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £9,919.70 ($13,009.44).

Shares of LON BGUK opened at GBX 185.40 ($2.43) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 188.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 216.75. The company has a market capitalization of £284.58 million and a P/E ratio of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 161.93 ($2.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 257 ($3.37).

About Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

