Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK) Insider Cathy Pitt Purchases 5,362 Shares

Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc (LON:BGUK – Get Rating) insider Cathy Pitt purchased 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £9,919.70 ($13,009.44).
Shares of LON BGUK opened at GBX 185.40 ($2.43) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 188.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 216.75. The company has a market capitalization of £284.58 million and a P/E ratio of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Baillie Gifford UK Growth Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 161.93 ($2.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 257 ($3.37).
