Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,822 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.4% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $301.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $298.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.31.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

