Ball (NYSE:BLL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $93.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.41% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ball Corp has been benefiting from the rising global demand for beverage cans due to the shift in customer preference toward cans over other packaging formats. To capitalize on this demand and to drive long-term growth, the company has been investing in expanding production capacity. Meanwhile, the associated higher start-up costs are likely to impact near-term results. Inflated raw material and labor costs add to the margin pressure. The ongoing supply chain issues might impair the company’s ability to meet the high levels of demand. Nevertheless, focus on launching new products and efforts to cut down costs will drive Ball Corp's results. Robust backlog levels and business wins bode well for the Aerospace segment's performance. Earnings estimates for the ongoing quarter and year have undergone positive revisions lately.”

Get Ball alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLL. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

NYSE:BLL traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $88.23. The company had a trading volume of 24,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.60. Ball has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,500 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.00 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stacey J. Panayiotou acquired 6,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.91 per share, with a total value of $533,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ball (BLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.