Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

BBVA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from €7.30 ($8.02) to €6.20 ($6.81) in a report on Monday, March 14th. AlphaValue raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oddo Bhf cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.81) to €6.30 ($6.92) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.61.

BBVA opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2611 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 53.17%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 152,497 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 13,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

