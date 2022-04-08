Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Down to $5.65

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.65, but opened at $5.32. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 4,095 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BBVA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. AlphaValue upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.81) to €6.30 ($6.92) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.71) to €5.40 ($5.93) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.61.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2611 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,360,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,913 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,299,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,225,000 after acquiring an additional 651,906 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,784,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,958,000 after acquiring an additional 325,303 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,600,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,908,000 after acquiring an additional 292,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,675,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,220,000 after acquiring an additional 322,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

