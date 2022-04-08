Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of America’s FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.66.

BAC opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.98. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $317.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,960,563,000 after purchasing an additional 634,955 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $3,938,246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,556,000 after purchasing an additional 223,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,226,000 after purchasing an additional 574,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

