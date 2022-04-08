Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,816 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,959 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $18,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 5.7% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.31.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $114.38 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $88.98 and a one year high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.40. The company has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.44%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

