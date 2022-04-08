Bank of The West Acquires 2,135 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bank of The West increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,586 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.6% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $58,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $301.37 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.27 and a 200-day moving average of $311.31.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

