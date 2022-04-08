Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Down 0.4%

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.84 and last traded at $9.85. 2,280 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 22,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Banner alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. Banner had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Banner’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

In other Banner news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.