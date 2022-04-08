Barclays Cuts ABB (NYSE:ABB) Price Target to CHF 34

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ABB. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ABB from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Oddo Bhf upgraded ABB from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ABB in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.77.

ABB stock opened at $31.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.90. ABB has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $39.11.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABB will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $0.537 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in ABB by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 53,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ABB by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in ABB by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 11,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in ABB by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

