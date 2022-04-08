Barclays Cuts Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target to $30.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

KMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Kennametal from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kennametal from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.33.

NYSE:KMT opened at $26.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $42.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.62. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.98.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kennametal will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 54.42%.

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Kennametal by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1,140.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,548,000 after purchasing an additional 705,078 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter valued at about $472,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 2.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 21.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,486 shares during the period.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

