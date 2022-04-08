Barclays Increases Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Price Target to €14.00

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from €13.00 ($14.29) to €14.00 ($15.38) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GLPEY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -63.10 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

