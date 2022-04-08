Barclays Increases International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Price Target to SEK 114

International Petroleum (OTCMKTS:IPCFF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from SEK 89 to SEK 114 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:IPCFF opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. International Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.42.

About International Petroleum

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas assets in Canada, Malaysia, and France. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

