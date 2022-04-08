Barclays Increases Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Price Target to GBX 87

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 87 ($1.14) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.92) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 73.25 ($0.96).

TLW stock opened at GBX 58.80 ($0.77) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £844.09 million and a PE ratio of -13.51. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 39.88 ($0.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 52.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In related news, insider Martin F. Greenslade acquired 60,000 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £31,200 ($40,918.03).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

