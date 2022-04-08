Barclays (LON:BARC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $141.56

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 141.56 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 143 ($1.88), with a volume of 38670114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147 ($1.93).

BARC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.41) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 170 ($2.23) target price on Barclays in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.21) price target on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.15) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 190 ($2.49) price objective on Barclays in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 239.50 ($3.14).

Get Barclays alerts:

The company has a market cap of £24.20 billion and a PE ratio of 3.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 176.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 187.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.08%.

About Barclays (LON:BARC)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.