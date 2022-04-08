Barclays Lowers Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $60.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Carrier Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.18.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

NYSE:CARR opened at $43.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day moving average is $50.47. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951,763 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Carrier Global by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Carrier Global by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,737,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,054,000 after acquiring an additional 876,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Carrier Global by 210.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,524,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,043,000 after acquiring an additional 439,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.