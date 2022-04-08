Barclays Lowers Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $67.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.16.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup stock opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Citigroup by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after acquiring an additional 319,525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Citigroup by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,870,000 after acquiring an additional 315,655 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,876,000 after acquiring an additional 810,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.