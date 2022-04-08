Barclays Lowers Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CYBBF has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Virgin Money UK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 230 ($3.02) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Virgin Money UK from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $235.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYBBF opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

