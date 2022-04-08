Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Deliveroo (LON:ROO)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 170 ($2.23) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ROO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 201 ($2.64) to GBX 163 ($2.14) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 190 ($2.49) to GBX 208 ($2.73) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 310 ($4.07) to GBX 295 ($3.87) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 278.71 ($3.66).

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Shares of LON:ROO opened at GBX 114.55 ($1.50) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.37. Deliveroo has a 12 month low of GBX 100.95 ($1.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 396.80 ($5.20). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 126.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 207.25.

In other news, insider Adam Miller sold 39,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.30), for a total transaction of £68,841.50 ($90,283.93).

Deliveroo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.