Barclays Reiterates Sell Rating for M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF)

Barclays restated their sell rating on shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 226 ($2.96) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 217 ($2.85).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of M&G from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. AlphaValue raised shares of M&G to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of M&G to a buy rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&G currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $219.16.

Shares of M&G stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75. M&G has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

