Barclays Trims Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Target Price to €35.00

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from €36.00 ($39.56) to €35.00 ($38.46) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

BOUYF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bouygues from €47.00 ($51.65) to €48.00 ($52.75) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bouygues from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bouygues from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bouygues has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.24.

Get Bouygues alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BOUYF remained flat at $$35.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 40 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average of $36.69. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $43.07.

Bouygues ( OTCMKTS:BOUYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. Bouygues had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bouygues will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

About Bouygues (Get Rating)

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.