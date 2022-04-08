Barclays Trims Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Target Price to $140.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

VC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Visteon from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised Visteon from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.27.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $99.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.00. Visteon has a 1 year low of $91.59 and a 1 year high of $134.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.78 and a beta of 1.91.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.58. Visteon had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Visteon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,101,000 after purchasing an additional 45,547 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,667,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,790,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 19.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,813,000 after buying an additional 256,689 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,198,000 after buying an additional 173,616 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,013,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,616,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the period.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

