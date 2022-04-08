BarnBridge (BOND) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.26 Million

BarnBridge (BOND) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 8th. BarnBridge has a market cap of $57.50 million and approximately $10.26 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One BarnBridge coin can currently be bought for $8.90 or 0.00020644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00035693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00105872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

BarnBridge Coin Profile

BarnBridge is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,461,907 coins. BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com . BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

BarnBridge Coin Trading

