BCE (TSE:BCE) Hits New 1-Year High at $72.24

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$72.24 and last traded at C$72.17, with a volume of 2250494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$71.34.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BCE to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$67.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$65.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$66.38 billion and a PE ratio of 24.40.

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 3.5699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.10%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

