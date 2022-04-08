Berenberg Bank Raises Base Resources (LON:BSE) Price Target to GBX 35

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 31 ($0.41) to GBX 35 ($0.46) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.59) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 34.40 ($0.45).

Get Base Resources alerts:

Base Resources stock opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.24) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Base Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 19.50 ($0.26). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 16.36. The firm has a market cap of £217.93 million and a PE ratio of 7.93.

Base Resources Limited develops, produces, and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.