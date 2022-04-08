Berenberg Bank Raises Base Resources (LON:BSE) Price Target to GBX 35

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 31 ($0.41) to GBX 35 ($0.46) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.59) target price on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 34.40 ($0.45).
Base Resources stock opened at GBX 18.50 ($0.24) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Base Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 19.50 ($0.26). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 17.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 16.36. The firm has a market cap of £217.93 million and a PE ratio of 7.93.
Base Resources Limited develops, produces, and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.
