Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.70

Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 1270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on BGRY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Berkshire Grey from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Berkshire Grey from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Grey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Berkshire Grey alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Berkshire Grey ( NASDAQ:BGRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Berkshire Grey, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VK Services LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $397,672,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,733,000. Canaan Partners X LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,547,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,857,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Grey by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,249,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.