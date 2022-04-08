Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Berry in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56.

Get Berry alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BRY. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

Shares of Berry stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. Berry has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.95 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.08.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Berry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,564,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Berry by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,360,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after buying an additional 665,533 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,753,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Berry by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,085,000 after buying an additional 242,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Berry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently -119.99%.

Berry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.