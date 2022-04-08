Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) shares rose 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.88 and last traded at $11.86. Approximately 1,543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 450,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

BRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.70 and a beta of 2.58.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Berry had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is -119.99%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Berry during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Berry by 66.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Berry during the first quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Berry by 43.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Berry during the third quarter worth $79,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

