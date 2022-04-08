Bessemer Group Inc. Has $46,000 Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in PTC by 67.9% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in PTC by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 0.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in PTC by 2.5% in the third quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 4,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $104.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.30. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.60 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business had revenue of $457.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.11.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

