Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $33,000 in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 79,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 65,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HTGC shares. Compass Point cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.46.

HTGC opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $18.63.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 61.98% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

