Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New $37,000 Investment in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 14,521 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,400,000.

Shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average is $28.54. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $32.21.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

