Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New $50,000 Investment in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 232.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,249,000 after acquiring an additional 423,605 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,817,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 94.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 32,019 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 54.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 26,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 38.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 20,779 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ IEP opened at $52.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.18. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1-year low of $48.93 and a 1-year high of $61.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($1.85). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Icahn Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.18%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -372.09%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

