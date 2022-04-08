Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MWA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.98. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.10 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

