Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 8,986 Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) by 476.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Aegon were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Aegon by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aegon by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Aegon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aegon by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,346,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after buying an additional 50,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Aegon during the 4th quarter valued at about $681,000. Institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEG opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. Aegon has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $6.22.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.82) to €5.60 ($6.15) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aegon from €5.30 ($5.82) to €5.40 ($5.93) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.39.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

