Bessemer Group Inc. Takes $26,000 Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 12.8% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 22.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.19 and a 12 month high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 2.40.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.13%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PENN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital raised Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. CBRE Group raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

