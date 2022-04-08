B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Trading 1.3% Higher

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.88 and last traded at $26.83. 2,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,402,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.25.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.15 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 182.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $15,603,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in B&G Foods by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,317,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,073,000 after acquiring an additional 460,798 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after buying an additional 34,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

