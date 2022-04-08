BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,852 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 28.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 417.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after buying an additional 257,502 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 75.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,025,000 after buying an additional 805,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,178,095,000 after buying an additional 6,277,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 63.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.42 and a 200-day moving average of $62.18. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $51.88 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.16) to GBX 2,500 ($32.79) in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BHP Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.85) to GBX 2,300 ($30.16) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.66) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,190.65.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

