BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,700

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,300 ($30.16) to GBX 2,700 ($35.41) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BHP. Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.95) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.79) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($29.51) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.10) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.16) to GBX 2,500 ($32.79) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,450 ($32.13).

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 2,937.50 ($38.52) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,634.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,272.84. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.27) and a one year high of GBX 3,040 ($39.87). The company has a market cap of £148.71 billion and a PE ratio of 11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.25%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

