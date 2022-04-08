Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 109.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $775,655.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total transaction of $2,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,824 shares of company stock worth $20,456,481 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BILL. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.86.

NYSE BILL opened at $205.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.78 and a beta of 2.20. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.00 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. Research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

