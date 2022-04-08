Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bill.com by 1,668.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316,969 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bill.com by 131.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 838,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,818,000 after purchasing an additional 476,441 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,071,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,795,000 after purchasing an additional 454,813 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,488,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 261.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,935,000 after acquiring an additional 240,864 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on BILL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.86.

In other Bill.com news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $775,655.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total transaction of $1,560,428.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 97,824 shares of company stock valued at $20,456,481 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bill.com stock opened at $205.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $219.49 and a 200-day moving average of $246.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.00 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.78 and a beta of 2.20.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The company had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

