Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,237,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,684,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.40.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $449.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $347.88 and a 1 year high of $543.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $419.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.68.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Bio-Techne Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.