BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCardia Inc. is engaged in developing regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular disease. The company’s product candidate consists of CardiAMP(TM), CardiALLO(TM) and Helix Biotherapeutic Delivery System(TM) in clinical development stage. BioCardia Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of BioCardia in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on BioCardia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ BCDA opened at $2.07 on Monday. BioCardia has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.32.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 87.02% and a negative net margin of 1,243.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BioCardia will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCardia in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BioCardia by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 25,815 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCardia in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

