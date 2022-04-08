Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) Trading Down 1.4%

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 804,023 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,220,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

BFRI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biofrontera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Biofrontera in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Biofrontera in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Biofrontera in the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biofrontera in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Biofrontera in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI)

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, which is a prescription drug approved for use in combination with the company's licensor's medical device; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

