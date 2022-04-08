bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “bioMérieux S.A. designs, develops, manufactures and markets systems in the field of vitro diagnostics. The company provides diagnostic solutions which determine the source of disease and contamination. It also offers solutions for managing infectious diseases, cancers and cardiovascular diseases in clinical applications. The company provides solutions for the enumeration of microbial flora, detection of specific pathogenic bacteria, monitoring of air and surface quality and sterility testing for the agri-food, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries. bioMérieux S.A. is based in Marcy L Etoile, France. “

Separately, AlphaValue upgraded shares of bioMérieux to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of BMXMF opened at $106.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.40. bioMérieux has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $148.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.31.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

