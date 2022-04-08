BioSyent (CVE:RX) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.60

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$9.60 and last traded at C$9.60, with a volume of 1460 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.46.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on BioSyent from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Bloom Burton raised shares of BioSyent from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$119.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.01.
BioSyent Company Profile (CVE:RX)
BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.
